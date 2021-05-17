Who is Canelo Alvarez's wife, Fernanda Gomez and what does she do?

Canelo Alvarez reportedly got married recently, and the internet has been buzzing with the new revelation for the past few hours.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) also confirmed that Canelo Alvarez has indeed married his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez. On Sunday, the WBO dedicated an Instagram post congratulating the couple on tying the knot.

"The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, Unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez," WBO captioned the post.

Fernanda Gomez and Canelo Alvarez had been dating each other since 2016. The couple also have a daughter together, who is one of Alvarez's three children. Fernanda often shares pictures of herself with Canelo Alvarez, along with photos of the entire family.

The stunning Fernanda Gomez is a social media celebrity and has 449K followers on her Instagram account. Furthermore, the Mexican runs a nailbar and boutique in Guadalajara.

The wedding comes just days after Canelo Lavarez beat Billy Joe Saunders to add the WBO super middleweight title to his collection.

What is next for Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez has competed in multiple weight divisions over the span of his career. Currently competing in the super-middleweight division, Alvarez aims to become the unified super-middleweight champion of the world.

As of now, Canelo Alvarez holds the WBO super-middleweight title, the WBC super-middleweight title and WBA super-middleweight title. Thus, the only major world achievement missing from his resume is the IBF super-middleweight title, the procurement of which will make him the undisputed king of the super-middleweights.

In addition to the three major world titles, Canelo Alvarez also holds The Ring super-middleweight title.

Alvarez's most recent fight against Billy Joe Saunders ended in the number one pound-for-pound fighter forcing his opponent to retire from the fight after the conclusion of round 8.

Reports later revealed that Billy Joe suffered a quadripod injury, which basically entails a series of fractures in and around the orbital bone.

Bumped into @EddieHearn in the lobby on his way to see Billy Joe Saunders at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Saunders set to have surgery today on multiple fractures to his orbital bone, a complete blowout, known as a quadripod fracture. Brutal injury #CaneloSaunders — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, has his eyes set on becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champion. The only person standing between him and his objective is the American boxer and IBF super-middleweight champion, Caleb Plant.

Although Alvarez was quick to call Plant out after his victory over Billy Joe Saunders, there has been no official confirmation of the bout as of yet.