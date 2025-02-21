Who are Carlos Adames' parents and siblings? A look into the Dominican boxer's huge family with 34 brothers and sisters

Carlos Adames' family is one of the most curious details about him. He has more siblings than most people have known family members. What is stunning is that despite having 34 siblings from one father, Adames senior isn't the man with the most children in his hometown.

This weekend, the entire family will be supporting Adames, a high-level boxer, in his WBC middleweight title defense against undefeated power-puncher Hamzah Sheeraz. It promises to be one of the more explosive bouts of the evening, with Adame possessing ample punching power as well.

His family of 34 siblings and two parents will be glued to the screen, watching one of their own with the one that he will continue to excel.

Who are Carlos Adames' parents and siblings?

Carlos Adames was born on May 7, 1994 in the small town of Commendador, Dominican Republic to Santiago Adames and Alta Gracia Contreras. However, his father had more than one lover, with Contreras birthing 11 of his 35 children. The others were born from women that had no relation to Carlos.

Nevertheless, he has 17 brothers and 17 sisters, with Carlos being the 33rd sibling of the group. Of his brothers, there are Ángel Santiago, Tololo, Nuno, Diego, Máximo, Chimo, Prichardo, Sánchez, Joe Milsiade, Zabulón, Manuel, Jonah, Diogenes, Alberto, Yonely, and Chico.

Meanwhile, his sisters are Maria Elisa, a second Maria, a third Maria, Fior, Sonia, Paola, Chi, Santa, Marisol, Katiuska, Yuyu, Miguelina, Irene, Gleiny, Morita, Olga, and Mami.

What of his professional boxing career?

Carlos Adames is a 24-1 boxer with 18 stoppages to his name. Moreover, he is the current WBC middleweight champion and a former WBO interim middleweight title challenger. His lone loss came against Patrick Teixeira, while every other opponent has failed to overcome him, including the great Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Now, he must defend his WBC middleweight title against undefeated knockout artist Hamzah Sheeraz on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch card. At just 30 years old, Adames is in his physical prime and will be determined to continue his excellent run of form and perhaps capture more world titles.

