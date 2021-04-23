Who is Chad Ochocinco, the football player who is friends with Jorge Masvidal?

Chad Javon Johnson, erstwhile known as Chad Ochocinco, was a wide receiver for 11 seasons in the NFL (National Football League). Owing to his antics, 'Ochocinco' is regarded as one of football's most influential personalities from the 2000s.

Chad Johnson kicked off his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise picked 'Ochocinco' in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. The six-time NFL Pro Bowler played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2010. The Miami native broke multiple franchise records, including the most number of career receiving yards at 10,783. During his tenure at the Cincinnati Bengals, Ochocinco was also selected All-Pro four times.

Besides being one of the best wide receivers, Chad Ochocinco was also well known for his creative touchdown celebrations. Due to his on-field antics, Johnson received several fines imposed by the NFL. The 2006 receiving yards leader claims that the celebrations were meant to amuse the crowds:

"I've really made the game fun and entertaining, and never in a malicious way. It was so fun to a point where players and coaches and the referees before games were like, 'What we got today, what's coming?'"

In 2006, Chad Johnson announced that he would change his name in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Johnson christened himself as Ocho Cinco, which roughly translates to 85 (Johnson's jersey number). Two years later, Johnson made the name change legal and started sporting it on the back of his jersey.

The 2010 NFL season was Chad Ochocinco's last stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was traded to the New England Patriots in 2011. The shift in teams did not play out well for Ochocinco as the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins inked a deal with Chad Ochocinco in 2012, who by then had changed his name back to Chad Johnson. But Johnson never played for the team as he had a run-in with the law owing to suspected domestic violence. In 2017, Ochocinco retired from professional football.

Chad "@Ochocinco" Johnson was the G.O.A.T when it came to celebrations. pic.twitter.com/7BLWOOcdaY — TOP-DOWN SPORTS (@TopDownSport) December 1, 2014

Chad Ochocinco was at the UFC 261 presser

Fellow Miami native Jorge Masvidal was stunned to see Chad Johnson at the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference. 'Ochocinco' was present in the audience and quirkily asked 'Gamebred' for assurance to bet on him ahead of UFC 261.

“Despite being the underdog, I’m still rocking with you. And I need to hear from your mouth. I need eye contact. Look right at me. I want you to make sure you tell me. I can bet this money – You’re the lock. You’re the lock. You’re the lock for the fight.”