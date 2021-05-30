Who is Charles Bennett, the BKFC veteran set to face Jason Knight at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Fighting Championship?

Charles Bennett and Jason Knight will headline Gamebred Fighting Championship, Jorge Masvidal's first event as a fight promoter.

Jason Knight has experienced the highest form of MMA competition after spending three years fighting inside the octagon. But for his opponent Charles Bennett, it's an entirely different story.

Formerly known as 'Krazyhorse', Charles Bennett has had stints in several MMA promotions worldwide. The MMA veteran is currently signed with Bare Knuckle FC and has spent time at King of the Cage, Pride FC, EliteXC, ShoXC, and Shine Fights.

Although Charles Bennett (30-41-2) hasn't had a very successful MMA career, he has emerged as a cult hero among die-hard fight fans, thanks to his exciting style and eccentric behavior.

Charles Bennett's MMA journey

Charles Bennett has admitted that his decision to start a pro-MMA career was made half-heartedly. In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2011, Bennett revealed that he resorted to selling narcotics for a living.

But Charles Bennett decided to devote his life to prizefighting after his first son was born.

“I had a kid – a little boy – and I didn’t want to be selling dope and taking care of a kid. I knew the risk was too much and I wouldn’t be able to take it if I had to be locked up and be away from my son. I quit selling dope and started fighting full-time, but I never took it seriously – it was just that I was good at it, so I felt that I didn’t have to train.” Charles Bennett told Bleacher Report.

Just the same, Charles Bennett had his run-ins with the law. He earned his cage nickname 'Felony' after he was arrested 14 times on different charges. But it was during his time as an inmate when he realized he wanted to achieve a bright future in MMA.

“When I was in the county jail, a lot of officers and [expletive]s that were coming in and out of jail were coming in and saying, you know, ‘[Expletive], I just saw you on BET with TI and Young Dro and all these [expletive]s.’ Every time that I would turn around, officers and people that were coming in and out of jail would come up to me and be like, ‘Dude, you’re too talented for this [expletive].”

When will Charles Bennett fight Jason Knight?

Bennett and Knight will square off in the main event of the Gamebred Fighting Championship's inaugural event on June 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The event will air live and exclusively on the BKTV App.

