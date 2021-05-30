The headliner for the first event of Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Fighting Championship features a UFC veteran

The inaugural event of the Gamebred Fighting Championship will feature former UFC featherweight Jason Knight. The Mississippi-born fighter will challenge MMA cult hero Charles Bennett.

The show will take place on June 18, 2021, in Biloxi, Mississippi, and can be streamed live on the Bare Knuckle TV app. Jorge Masvidal announced the news via Instagram.

While Bennett has had multiple stints of inactivity in the sport, Knight has comparatively been a more active individual. The former UFC featherweight returned to the fighting game in March 2021 after a hiatus of a year and a half.

His last MMA fight was against Cliff Wright at iKon Fighting Federation 5. He secured a submission victory in the second round of the bout.

Before that, Knight had taken a break from MMA and switched his attention to fighting bare-knuckle. He signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2019 and fought Conor McGregor's longtime friend and teammate, Artem Lobov. Knight lost the fight via unanimous decision.

A few months later, Knight and Lobov collided in a rematch. This time around, 'The Kid' successfully exacted revenge on his previous loss. In the final round of the fight, Lobov's corner threw the towel, giving Knight the victory.

A glance at Jason Knight's UFC career

Jason Knight (blue trunks) against Alex Caceres

After establishing an incredible seven-fight win streak in the Atlas Fights promotion, the UFC knocked on Jason Knight's door. He made his promotional debut in 2015 at The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber Finale. Knight, however, came up short on his promotional debut.

He then fought Jim Alers the following year and secured his first win in the UFC. Knight's next fight was against Dan Hooker, who is currently ranked number eight in the lightweight division. Knight got the better of the Kiwi in a convincing unanimous decision win.

Knight registered two more victories under his belt, which made him a legitimate contender at featherweight. Unfortunately for him, his career then took a turn for the worse. 'The Kid' succumbed to four consecutive defeats, forcing the UFC to release him. His last UFC fight was against Jordan Rinaldi, which took place in 2018 at UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis.

