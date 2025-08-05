Who is Chase Hooper's wife, and do they have any children? A closer look at the UFC fighter's family life

Chase Hooper will return to the octagon on August 16, 2025, when he takes on Alexander Hernandez at UFC 319. Coming off a string of solid performances, including a statement win over veteran Jim Miller, Hooper enters this fight riding confidence and the momentum of a five-fight win streak. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at everything we know about his family:Who is Chase Hooper's wife, and do they have any children? At home, life has undergone a dramatic shift over the past year. Chase Hooper and his wife, Anna, are now parents to a baby girl, Ellie Aidyn Hooper, who was born in June 2024.For Hooper, fatherhood has brought a new sense of clarity. The focus has moved from personal ambition to family responsibility. Providing for Ellie and Anna is now at the core of why he steps into the cage.Anna, a certified personal trainer and purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has been a steady presence in Hooper’s corner for years. She has a solid understanding of the sport and its demands.She’s part of the support system that keeps Hooper grounded during training camps and recovery phases. The two met during his early career, and their relationship has grown alongside his rise in the UFC. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir daily life is low-profile but structured with long training days. However, Hooper makes time for family mornings, walks with Ellie, and downtime when possible. The couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday in June 2025, just two months before UFC 319.It has been a milestone year, both professionally and personally, for Hooper. That stability has translated into sharper focus in camp and a more balanced mindset heading into fights.When Chase Hooper started feeling like the old guyAt 25, Chase Hooper is still one of the younger names on the UFC roster, but after nearly a decade in the sport, he’s starting to feel the mileage. Following his win over Jim Miller at UFC 314, Hooper admitted he’s no longer the teenage prospect coming in wide-eyed.He began fighting at 16, joined the UFC through the Contender Series, and has now fought seasoned veterans like Miller. Training with younger teammates, many still in their teens or early twenties, has made Hooper more aware of the time he’s spent in the game. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Hooper said:“I feel like I’ve been in this business for a while. I started fighting at 16. 9 years later here we are. I do feel old, I do feel beat up a little bit, but that’s the business... I feel like more the outside commentators they like to bag on the UFC, but honestly this company’s given me everything. When I fought on the Contender Series I had like $34 bucks in my bank account.&quot; [H/t: Cageside Press]He added:“Now I have a wife, a baby, a house. This is providing. These couple times a year fighting I’m able to provide for my wife and daughter. I’m doing it for them now. It’s having a purpose and it’s gone from where it started out like ego and paying the bills to now doing it for them. Feels good. Feels like things are going the way they should. You don’t get the storybook thing very often in life, but I feel like we’re here.”Check out Chae Hooper's comments below: