Who is Chris Hansen? Logan Paul brings out TV host to confront Dillon Danis at presser

The mind games between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis took a hilarious turn as the influencer brought out his special guest Chris Hansen to the stage to confront the Bellator competitor.

During the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference, Chris Hansen joined Logan Paul on stage and briefly bantered back and forth with Dillon Danis. He mentioned that he had heard about the Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, which got a hilarious reaction from those in attendance including 'El Jefe' and Ariel Helwani on stage.

He said:

"Dillon Danis, that name sounds very familiar. I'm gonna need you to take a seat right over there. Go ahead, take a seat...I've been going through the transcripts and I've seen some predatory behaviour."

Chris Hansen is well known for his segment called To Catch a Predator, which aired as part of the weekly Dateline NBC show. Both he and his team would track down online predators who would pose as minors in chat rooms and lure other minors for sex. The team used sting operations in an attempt to put a halt to their online activity and ensure they would no longer be able to pose as or target minors.

The segment was important as it raised awareness of some of the dangers associated with the internet during the 2000s. To Catch a Predator ended in 2007, but the journalist remained heavily involved in focusing on that subject matter. He has won a number of prestigious awards throughout his journalism career including 8 Emmy awards, 4 Edwards R. Murrow awards, and a National Press Club Award.

The appearance at today's presser also served as an advertisement of sorts for his show Takedown with Chris Hansen, which airs on TruBlu. He was seen wearing a TruBlu sweater, so he was clearly tying in his appearance by promoting his show.

It will be interesting to see whether the journalist will attend the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight as he will likely be supporting the influencer after bringing him out to the presser.

