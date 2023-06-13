Who is Christy Dignam? UFC star Conor McGregor pays condolences after Irish singer passes away

Irish rock band Aslan's frontman Christy Dignam has passed away at the age of 63. Dignam had been battling cancer for a long time, and entered palliative care in January, spending the last few months at home with his family.

The esteemed singer's daughter Kiera announced his death on Tuesday afternoon and wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook:

"On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family. We ask that you honour our family's need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x"

UFC superstar Conor McGregor offered his condolences following the untimely passing of his fellow Irishman. 'The Notorious' took to social media to express his sympathy and pay tribute to the departed artist:

"RIP Christy Dignam," 🙏🇮🇪

Christy Dignam was born in Dublin in May 1960 and embarked on his musical journey in 1980 as a member of the band Meelah XVIII. However, it was in 1982 when Dignam, alongside fellow Dubliners Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, and Alan Downey, formed the iconic band, Aslan.

Dignam's life was marked by remarkable resilience as he triumphed over numerous adversities. He faced and conquered battles with drug addiction, childhood sexual abuse, and the debilitating grip of depression.

Heartbroken fans mourn the loss of Christy Dignam

An outpouring of heartfelt condolences envelops the music community as the tragic news of Christy Dignam's passing spreads. Fans from all corners join together in expressing their sorrow and sharing their sympathies for the loss of the beloved musician.

Twitter user @missella75 remarked:

"The loss of a musical legend today … may he rest in perfect peace x."

Another user @narsikus stated:

"Sorry to the family for her loss." 🙏

@MmaTwister reacted:

"True Irish music legend, will never be forgotten. 🙏🇮🇪

@KarlellH reacted:

"Major loss for Ireland rip Christy." 💔

Twitter user @Pebbles316 remarked:

"One of the very best. A true Finglas legend who never forgot his roots. Sincere condolences to Katherine, Keira, his 3 beautiful grandchildren & wider circle family and friends. You made this ‘Crazy World’ a better place. Xx."❤️

Lynn Margiotta @Pebbles316

