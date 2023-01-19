How old is Christy Dignam? Health issues explored amid concerning update

Singer Christy Dignam (62), the foreman of Irish rock band Aslan, has been receiving palliative care at his residence since December 2022, as confirmed by his family recently. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2013, which "causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure," according to the BBC.

As per the publication house, the family announcement stated:

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team. The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The Late Late Show @RTELateLateShow “Sending all my love and good wishes to Christy Dignam and his family. He's at home with the most important people in his world and we're all thinking of them at this time.” Ryan “Sending all my love and good wishes to Christy Dignam and his family. He's at home with the most important people in his world and we're all thinking of them at this time.” Ryan https://t.co/C2VghWRKPh

Aslan announced in July last year that the rest of their shows will be canceled due to Dignam’s health issues. The same month, he was hospitalized and the band mentioned that his health will be their priority, adding in a statement:

“Thank you all, for just being you! You are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you all…. We ask that you please respect Christy and his families privacy at this time.”

Christy Dignam started receiving chemotherapy in 2017 for amyloidosis

Christy Dignam's amyloidosis diagnosis was revealed in 2013 (Image via Cody Glenn/Getty Images)

Christy Dignam was hospitalized in 2013 and although he was believed to be suffering from a chest infection, tests revealed that he had amyloidosis. His wife Katherine and daughter Kiera disclosed the news on Aslan’s Facebook page and wrote:

“Christy was admitted to hospital last week with a suspected chest infection, this progressed into pneumonia. After numerous tests being carried out he has been diagnosed with cancer, he is to undergo treatment immediately and will be umable to perform until he is feeling better and doctors advise it is safe to do so.”

The mother-daughter duo thanked everyone for their best wishes and messages and further mentioned that they will help Dignam as he battles the disease. During that time, in an interview with The Star, Billy McGuinness, who is the keyboardist for Aslan, had stated that the singer is a fighter and he will easily get through his problems.

Christy Dignam started getting chemotherapy in 2017 due to an increase in negative protein in his blood. The 62-year-old had said that the treatment was going on without any problems, and he does not plan to put his life on hold or cancel anything. He also confirmed at the time that the band’s upcoming shows will take place as scheduled.

Christy Dignam is widely known as a member of Aslan

Aslan was established in 1982 and apart from Christy Dignam, the rest of the members include Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, and Alan Downey. Past members include Earno Doyle, Tony McGuinness, and Rodney O’Brien.

Aslan released its first album, Feel No Shame, in 1988. It continued their successful career with albums like Goodbye Charlie Moonhead, Here Comes Jucy Jones, For Some Strange Reason, N**ie Books and Frenchies, and Feel No Shame 30th Anniversary.

The singer also pursued a solo career with his first album, The Man Who Stayed Alive, which was released in October 2021.

Poll : 0 votes