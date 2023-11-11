Who is Chuck Zito? The man featured in most of UFC's ceremonial PPV weigh ins

Chuck Zito recently appeared on stage during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh ins, which had fans curious about who he was and his connection to MMA.

Fans were in a frenzy during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh ins as they attempted to find the identity of the man featured on stage. One fan in particular thought there was a resemblance to famed MMA coach Ray Longo. The tweet caught the attention of UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, who was quick to respond in identifying the man in question.

Bisping tweeted:

"That's the legendary Chuck Zito."

Michael Bisping responds to fan

Chuck Zito was the former leader of the Hells Angels chapter in New York and had a legitimate martial arts background that led to careers such as serving as a bodyguard for a number of mainstream celebrities and working in films as a stuntman. He also spent time competing as an amateur boxer with an impressive winning record.

Despite the 70-year-old's success as an amateur boxer in the 1970s, he didn't make the transition to the professional level but famously served as a boxing coach to actor Mickey Rourke. In addition, he attended many events along with other fighters and celebrities and even got involved on the broadcast side of boxing as he served as a sideline reporter for HBO's Monday Night Fights, where he showcased his knowledge and love for the sport.

Even though he was mostly associated with boxing, Chuck Zito is no stranger to MMA. In 2009, he worked as a backstage interviewer on the Affliction: Day of Reckoning broadcast, which was a fairly successful non-UFC event that took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim California. The event featured a number of notable fighters and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.