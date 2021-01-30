Who are Cicely and Joan Tyson and how are they related to Mike Tyson?

No, Cicely and Joan Tyson are in no way related to Mike Tyson.

Cicely Tyson was a Hollywood actress who passed away recently aged 96. She was well known for her powerful representation of African-American women on the big screen. She recently authored a memoir called, "Just As I Am". In this memoir, she refers to her daughter as 'Joan' Tyson.

Cicely enjoyed a seven-decade-long illustrious career in acting and modeling. She has been the recipient of several awards including three Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award. She created history by becoming the first black woman to portray the protagonist in the TV drama East Side/West Side in the 1960s. Her career, of course, was far removed from the world of combat that Mike Tyson is such a big part of.

"When the time comes, what do you want us to remember about you?" — @GayleKing



"I done my best. That’s all." — @IAmCicelyTyson #RIP to the legendary Miss Cicely Tyson. ❤️ https://t.co/wICaRwVBj9 pic.twitter.com/rQUu98WbvH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 29, 2021

In 2016, Cicely Tyson was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. Obama took to Twitter to express his admiration for the actress. He lauded Cicely Tyson's representation of empowered black women on screen and stated that her demise is saddening.

In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it. She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match. pic.twitter.com/JRsL3zlKtP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson revealed in her latest memoir that the relationship she shares with her daughter was "fragile and precious". Cicely was merely 17 when she bore her daughter. Cicely kept her daughter hidden from spotlight and her real name was never revealed.

Naming her 'Joan' for the memoir, Cicely stated that her daughter was sent to school away from the actress' glittery lifestyle. However, Cicely noted that she regretted the time she spent away from 'Joan'.

"I do not regret that I chose to earn a living in the manner in which I did, or that I arranged for Joan to attend school in a world miles north of mine," Tyson wrote. "But I do mourn that my child, during the years she hungered to have me close, felt my absence so profoundly."

Why did the rumours of Mike Tyson being related to Cicely and Joan Tyson surface online?

Dave Rubin from The Rubin Report, tweeted in 2013 that Cicely and Mike Tyson were actually related to each other. This tweet came right after Cicely had bagged her Tony Award in 2013. It seems that the former comedian was trolling his followers as this is completely untrue.

Cicely Tyson is not Mike Tyson's mother.