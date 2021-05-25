All you need to know about Tony Richardson, the man dating Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields, who is set to make her MMA debut on June 10, is currently dating 34-year-old gym owner Tony Richardson.

Richardson is an ISSA (International Sports Science Association) certified fitness trainer who is also the founder of 'AT Fitness Gym' in Mt. Morris.

The gym was founded in 2019 with the aim of promoting and building a strong fitness community. Claressa Shields is a brand ambassador for the Michigan-based gym.

Nine years prior to his entrepreneurial ventures, Richardson earned a degree in Associate of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from Bauder College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Putting his merchandising knowledge to use, Richardson sells his own fitness clothing line collection via AT Fitness' website.

Claressa Shields went public with her romantic relationship for the first time in November 2020.

The former undefeated boxer posted a picture of herself dressed as Harley Quinn alongside Tony Richardson, who was dressed as the Joker, for Halloween.

Claressa Shields was recently seen holding the mitts for Richardson in the latter's recent Instagram post. It appears Tony is keen to learn about the 'sweet science of bruising' from the 'Greatest Woman Fighter of All Time'.

Claressa Shields is gearing up for her MMA debut

In 2020, Claressa Shields sought to venture into the MMA world after being nagged by fans to face UFC double champion Amanda Nunes. Shields joined the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque to pursue her pro-MMA aspirations.

Signed under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner, Claressa Shields will make her pro-MMA debut against Brittney Elkin on June 10, 2021. The bout will be contested in the lightweight bracket.

Check out the official poster for the forthcoming clash below:

Following a stellar boxing career, Shields is ready to dip her toes into MMA. The 11-0 boxer, though, claims to have not officially bid adieu to her boxing career and will make a comeback down the line.