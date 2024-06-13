Who coaches Oleksandr Gvozdyk? Exploring whether Marcos Contreras or Eddy Reynoso trains him

Oleksandr Gvozdyk takes on David Benavidez this Saturday, where they will compete for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. The bout holds great importance for both men. For Gvozdyk, it is his path back to WBC title contenyion, as he previously held the governing body's light heavyweight title.

For Benavidez, it is a return to light heavyweight after spending the majority of his career at super middleweight. It is also his chance to become a two-division interim champion, as he currently holds the WBC interim super middleweight title. Both men will be gearing up for a pivotal career clash.

But for Gvozdyk, who is 37 years old, it is even more important. So, who will he count on to help him find victory this Saturday? Marcos Contreras or Eddy Reynoso?

Oleksandr Gvozdyk is part of Ukrainian boxing's golden generation

There has never been a more prosperous time for Ukrainian boxing than now. Oleksandr Gvozdyk joins current undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksansr Usyk and legendary multi-division sensation Vasiliy Lomachenko as his country's best active fighters.

Gvozdyk is distinguished by his crushing punching power, which has allowed him to score 16 knockouts in 21 fights. Moreover, he is currently on a three-fight win streak, with his only career loss having occurred against unbeaten Dagestani bruiser Artur Beterbiev, who dethroned him as WBC light heavyweight champion.

Now, however, he is hoping to put that loss behind him and extend his good form to a four-fight win streak when he faces David Benavidez this Saturday.

Who coaches Oleksandr Gvozdyk?

Oleksandr Gvozdyk is often linked to two names: Marcos Contreras and Eddy Reynoso. However, who is his coach? As it turns out, he works with both of them, just in different capacities. Contreras is the Ukrainian power-puncher's boxing trainer, and has been for quite some time now.

Check out Gvozdyk training:

Reynoso, meanwhile, has provided Gvozdyk with a team, acting as his manager and facilitating the negotiations side of things on his behalf. Thus, both men fulfill different roles in Gvozdyk's camp, with the Ukrainian still relying on the expertise of his longtime trainer Contreras.