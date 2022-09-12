Who did Colby Covington last fight and when is he returning to the UFC?

Colby Covington last fought at UFC 272 in March and managed to beat Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision after five rounds of back-and-forth action. Since beating 'Gamebred', Covington is yet to return to the octagon and currently doesn't have his next opponent scheduled.

However, while speaking to MMA Junkie in August, Dana White stated that 'Chaos' is ready for his next fight and that the UFC is actively trying to set up the American's return to the octagon in the near future. White said:

"Colby wants to fight. Colby wants to fight, he’s ready to fight, and we’re making plans for him here soon."

Colby Covington has only lost three times in his professional MMA career, with two of these defeats coming against Kamaru Usman in the UFC. It would seem unlikely that the two fighters would ever meet again for a third time, however, after Usman's shocking loss to Leon Edwards in his latest bout, it's not entirely impossible.

Covington might face the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. If he dethrones Edwards, that might set up a trilogy bout with Usman.

Moreover, Edwards and 'Chaos' have never fought in a professional bout before, so it would be a fresh challenge for the reigning champion and he might pass on an immediate trilogy with Usman.

Watch Colby Covington versus Kamaru Usman 2 here:

Who was the first fighter to beat Colby Covington in professional MMA?

As mentioned, two of Colby Covington's three professional MMA defeats came when facing Kamaru Usman. However, the Nigerian wasn't the first fighter to beat the American, with Warlley Alves managing to submit 'Chaos' back in 2015.

The bout took place at UFC 194: Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor and was Covington's fourth bout under the UFC banner after transitioning from Absolute FC in 2014. 'Chaos' had won his first three fights in his new organization, beating Anying Wang, Wagner Silva and Mike Pyle but couldn't get the better of Alves at UFC 194.

After losing to Warlley Alves in 2015, Colby Covington remained unbeaten in the UFC until 2019, beating household names such as Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia while on a seven-fight winning streak in the organization.

Since going on this impressive win streak, 'Chaos' has been unable to win back-to-back fights due to facing Kamaru Usman twice in his last four bouts. However, the American managed to beat former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and BMF Jorge Masvidal quite handily before running into a brick wall that is Kamaru Usman.

