Who did Conor McGregor fight last and did he win?

Conor McGregor is without a doubt the biggest superstar in the history of MMA. His larger than life persona and exciting fighting style has garnered attention across all spectrums of sports and helped the UFC grow into what it is today.

As Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC octagon last weekend, those who missed the chance to watch the Irishman compete were left wondering about two things: Who did he fight? And did he win?

Conor McGregor fought former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and he lost the fight via technical knockout in the second round of their five-round main event fight at UFC 257.

Following a failed negotiation with the UFC in October 2020, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier called each other out on Twitter for a sparring match outside the UFC umbrella.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️

Not willing to let go of a potential #1 contender fight that could motivate Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement, the UFC entered into negotiations with the pair and booked the fight. The UFC 257 PPV event, headlining Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier as the main event, took place on 24th January 2021 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The fight itself was a good back-and-forth battle in the early going. While Conor McGregor landed his signature straight left multiple times in the first round, Dustin Poirier was able to secure an early takedown that took its toll on McGregor’s cardio, who prefers to keep his fights standing.

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Dustin Poirier battered the Irishman’s leg with devastating leg kicks that shifted the momentum in Poirier’s favor by significantly affecting McGregor’s movement and taking the pop away from his punches. With the knockout threat significantly diminished, Dustin Poirier threw a barrage of punches that knocked Conor McGregor out, who could barely walk after the fight.

It is the first knockout loss of Conor McGregor’s storied career and all of his previous losses have been due to submission.

Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor has automatically set the stage for a trilogy fight

The UFC 257 clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was a rematch of their first fight in 2014 that McGregor won via first-round knockout.

With both fighters now holding a win over each other, Poirier’s win over McGregor has automatically set the stage for a trilogy fight. Both fighters have expressed their interest in the trilogy fight and Conor McGregor's team has already made their move.