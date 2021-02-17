Who is Daniel Rodriguez, and when is he fighting Mike Perry?

UFC welterweight fighter Daniel Rodriguez is expected to face Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Vettori on April 10. Fighter Path initially broke the news and was later backed by MMA Fighting. However, the UFC has not announced the contest as of February 17, 2021.

Daniel Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is a welterweight fighter from Alhambra, California, USA. Rodriguez competed in Bellator MMA, KOTC, and Combate in the early going of his professional MMA career and made his UFC debut in February 2020.

Known for his fan-friendly brawling style, all but two of Daniel Rodriguez's career wins have come by way of judges' decision.

Daniel Rodriguez made his UFC debut as a late replacement fighter against Tim Means when the latter's original opponent Ramazan Emeev pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

Rodriguez won via a second-round submission with a guillotine choke and earned a performance of the night bonus for the upset triumph.

After defeating Gabriel Green and Dwight Grant in his next two fights under the UFC banner, Rodriguez lost to Danish fighter Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255 via unanimous decision.

Mike Perry is Daniel Rodriguez's biggest opponent so far

Daniel Rodriguez's potential opponent Mike Perry is a staple of UFC's welterweight division. A mid-tier fighter with a never-ending appetite for violence, Perry is the perfect B-side for Rodriguez to put on a fire-cracker for fans.

29-year-old Mike Perry (14-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) has seen mixed success in the UFC so far, but holds wins over notable fighters like Jake Ellenberger, Paul Felder, and Alex Oliveira.

Perry's leave-it-all-in-the-Octagon attitude has made him a must-watch performer among hardcore fans. He is a tough nut to crack and remains a big test for any fighter. Mike Perry's last fight was against Tim Means at UFC 255, losing via unanimous decision.

Both Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez are coming off a loss in their previous fights. While a win over Rodriguez would only put Mike Perry back in the win column, the former would gain a lot of momentum and bigger fights with a victory.