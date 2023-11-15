Who is Danny Barlow? Undefeated fighter set to make promotional debut at UFC 298

Per Marcel Dorff, Danny Barlow will become the latest undefeated sensation to grace the UFC. He is scheduled to make his promotional debut at UFC 298, where he will take on Yusaku Kinoshita, who has taken part in just two UFC fights thus far.

As an unbeaten prospect, Barlow will have several eyes on him come fight night. But who exactly is he and what does he bring to the table?

Barlow is a 28-year-old knockout artist, with four knockouts and one submission across a record of seven wins and zero losses. He trains out of a gym known as Law School MMA in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States.

He got on the radar with a 79-second TKO over Raheam Forest on Dana White's Contender Series, which has brought several of the promotion's high-profile fighters into the octagon, like UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and former light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill.

While 'Sugar' and 'Sweet Dreams' fight at 135 pounds and 205 pounds, respectively, Danny Barlow is a welterweight. He is among the largest on that divisional roster, standing at 6 feet 2 inches in height, with a wingspan of 71.5 inches.

His opponent, Yusaku Kinoshita, is on a two-fight losing streak, having been finished in the first round twice. It is likely he was chosen as a showcase opponent, but at 23 years old, he has the potential to make drastic improvements, so Barlow ought to be sharp against a foe who is desperate to return to the win column.

Besides Danny Barlow vs. Yusaku Kinoshita, what other matchups have been announced for UFC 298?

UFC 298 is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2024. Both the venue and city for the event have not been confirmed, so very few fights have been announced for it.

Besides the Danny Barlow vs,. Yusaku Kinoshita matchup, the only other bout that's been announced is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.

The Australian great will headline the card in what will be the sixth defense of his UFC featherweight title against the unbeaten Topuria, who has finished everyone in his path aside from Josh Emmett and Youssef Zalal in a 14-0 run.