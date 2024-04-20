Who defeated Francis Ngannou? Looking at ex-UFC champ's combat sports record

Francis Ngannou's ascent in combat sports has been nothing less than extraordinary, with 'The Predator' firmly establishing him as one of the most illustrious figures in the fighting world.

Ngannou's journey to the UFC heavyweight championship is a story marked by resilience, steadfast determination, and sheer dominance. After facing adversity as an immigrant in France, 'The Predator' transitioned to the world of MMA. Initially pursuing a career in boxing, destiny guided him to the MMA Factory in Paris.

There, Ngannou not only discovered a haven but also excelled under Fernand Lopez's mentorship. Despite the Cameroonian currently being hailed as one of the premier heavyweight fighters, his career losses remain unknown to many.

Who defeated Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou currently boasts a professional MMA record of 17-3, with 12 of his triumphs secured via knockout.

Ngannou suffered his first career defeat through a unanimous decision against Zoumana Cisse in December 2013, during his time with the French MMA promotion 100% Fight.

However, following this setback, 'The Predator' embarked on a four-fight winning streak. Afterward, he made his UFC debut in December 2015, where he clinched a second-round knockout victory against Luis Henrique.

The 37-year-old Batie native continued to excel, extending his win streak to six fights. This remarkable achievement granted him a title opportunity against then-reigning champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in January 2018.

However, Ngannou experienced a setback, enduring a unanimous decision defeat against the veteran heavyweight fighter. 'The Predator' returned to the octagon in July at UFC 226, encountering another defeat via unanimous decision, this time against Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou retaliated with a vengeance, securing a knockout victory over Miocic to claim the heavyweight title at UFC 260 in 2021. This was followed by his first and only title defense against Cyril Gane with a unanimous decision win at UFC 270 in 2022.

The former UFC heavyweight champion chose to relinquish his title and depart the MMA promotion to pursue his long-held ambition of transitioning to professional boxing. He made his debut in the squared circle against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October 2023.

Despite a controversial split-decision loss, Ngannou exceeded expectations by delivering an impressive performance and even scoring a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

Last month, Ngannou stepped back into the boxing ring for his second bout, facing off against two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Ngannou endured a brutal knockout at the hands of 'AJ' in the second round, following two knockdowns earlier in the fight.

