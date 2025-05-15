Who is Denise Gomes' partner? Everything we know about the UFC fighter's girlfriend

Denise Gomes has not entered the octagon since last November when she defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 247. It marked her fourth win in six career bouts in the promotion, extending her winning streak to two.

Gomes is set to make a comeback this weekend against former Cage Fury FC Strawweight Champion Elise Reed at UFC Fight Night 256. As Gomes prepares to compete, take a look below at some details about her family life.

Who is Denise Gomes' partner?

Denise Gomes is just 25 years old, however, she has plenty of UFC experience already. The rising women's strawweight contender also has a training partner at home, as she is in a relationship with No.10-ranked women's bantamweight Karol Rosa.

Gomes' girlfriend is 7-4 in the promotion, and the couple has set lofty expectations of becoming the first couple in UFC history to both capture titles. She discussed those goals during an interview with MMA Fighting ahead of her UFC 311 unanimous decision loss to Ailin Perez, stating:

"Denise hasn’t shown how good she is yet. She had two incredible knockouts [over Bruna Brasil and Yazmin Jauregui] and we’re both doing well in the UFC. I have no doubt [the UFC] will have a couple as champions in a few years."

While Gomes and Rosa have yet to compete on the same card, they were expected to last November before the latter was moved from UFC Fight Night 247. She discussed the idea, stating:

"De’ and I love fighting [on the same night] because we help each other. There are positive and negative sides of it. The bad side is that we’re both on a diet. Diet sucks, and when you add PMS, it’s complicated [laughs]. But the good side is that we celebrate together afterwards." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Rosa added that she has what it takes to become a UFC champion, she is always looking for a finish. She holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-7 with six of her victories coming via finish.

Meanwhile, Gomes is 10-3 in her rising mixed martial arts career. She has finished six of her opponents, all of whom have come via knockout. While the rising women's strawweight contender will return to the octagon this weekend, her girlfriend remains without an opponent for her next bout.

