Who is Deontay Wilder's new trainer?

Deontay Wilder recently appointed former opponent Malik Scott to his training team ahead of his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury.

According to Wilder, it was because of Scott's mental genius that he was included in the camp.

Speaking about the addition, Deontay Wilder said in a recent interview with Premier Boxing Champions-

"Malik is my true brother. Even before me and Malik fought, we were very close. Throughout our careers we have always talked. I always wanted to bring him in because of his genius and his mindset as a fighter. He's a genius in his mind, he knows what to do, but he just didn't have the athletic body to be able to perform what's in his head. I am the athlete - with instructions and teachings I am able to perform what he thinks and what he strategizes."

Deontay Wilder and Malik Scott are really channeling that us against the world energy, as they prepare for a third fight with Tyson Fury

Malik Scott was coming off the first professional loss of his career when he faced Deontay Wilder. Although Scott was expected to pose a threat to Wilder with his awkward defense, this did not turn out to be the case.

Wilder made quick work of Scott with a left hook and right hand that had him floored in the opening round. Scott was unable to get back on his feet and many people speculated that he had taken a dive since the right hand from Wilder had barely grazed him.

On closer inspection, it was observed that the initial left hook from Deontay Wilder had caught Scott on the top of the head, leading to his fall.

Why did Deontay Wilder hire Malik Scott

Malik Scott will join the team alongside Deontay Wilder’s head trainer Jay Deas, replacing former co-trainer Mark Breland.

Following his rematch defeat to Tyson Fury, Wilder sacked Breland, who threw in the towel to end the bout.

Talking about being offered the lead role, Malik Scott told The Premier Boxing Champions podcast-

"After the loss against Fury, by 3am or 4am, it was somewhere around there. We was already in motion and putting the play together on what was going on now. He immediately was already planning, 'Like bro, you're my head guy now.' We knew this from day one that adjustments had to be made and certain things that we wanted to do just have to be put in place."

