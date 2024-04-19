Who is Devin Haney's mentor? Exploring if undefeated American is trained by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Devin Haney is one of the latest undefeated fighters to set the American boxing scene ablaze. The reigning WBC super lightweight champion has drawn comparisons to the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. due to his undefeated records, defensive boxing skills, and penchant for high fashion and money.

Least of all, Haney is a trash-talker. Throughout his career, Haney has highlighted Mayweather as an example, with 'Money' responding by showering him with praise. However, is he actually Haney's mentor or just an idol to whom the young boxer looks up?

Who is Devin Haney's mentor?

Devin Haney looks up to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and the two have trained together in the past but do not do so regularly, if at all at this point. The pair have been spotted on numerous occasions, sparking a long wave of comparisons, with 'The Dream' often being regarded as a new generation version of his predecessor.

However, if not the great Mayweather, then who does train Haney? As it turns out, there are two people who can take some measure of credit for Haney's success, besides the boxer himself.

First there is Ben Davison, who has also coached other high-profile boxers, like Anthony Joshua, who recently knocked out Francis Ngannou.

'The Dream' also works under his father, Bill Haney, who is both his mentor and trainer. In fact, Haney senior is often his son's mouthpiece, taking an active role in antagonizing 'The Dream's' opponents, as has been the case with Ryan Garcia, who the former is set to face on Saturday.

However, like most boxers and professional fighters, Haney is not limited to the two trainers with whom he primarily works. Not long ago, he was seen doing padwork with legendary boxing trainer, Freddie Roach. The work 'The Dream' has done throughout his career has led to tremendous success.

Haney is currently undefeated, with 31 wins and zero losses and no-contests. Furthermore, he is the reigning WBC super lightweight champion, having won the title in his previous outing with Regis Prograis. His performance was widely regarded as a boxing masterclass, as he dominated every minute of the bout.

