Who is Douglas Murray? The Joe Rogan Experience guest who called out the UFC commentator for platforming non-experts

Douglas Murray is one of the most recent guests on The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast that is well-known for hosting countless public figures from various backgrounds. Though over the years, it has drawn increasing criticism for Rogan's choice of guests.

Many have accused the UFC commentator of platforming politicians who promote specific agendas under the guise of going against the establishment. Moreover, he has also been criticized for platforming for non-experts who espouse strong views on subjects they're ill-informed on under the guise of being inquisitive.

This is what Murray criticized Rogan for in one of the podcast's latest editions, and the pair's exchange has caught fire online. But who is Murray and what does he stand for?

Who is Douglas Murray?

Born on July 16, 1979 in London, England, Dougles Murray is a 45-year-old political commentator with a neoconservative bend. In short, he holds a strong belief in the use of military strength as a means to promote democracy overseas, while also adhering to many conservative political values.

Despite his decision to criticize Joe Rogan for controversial practices, he himself has been the subject of criticism and controversy. He supports a sentiment that is growing in popularity and has even been parroted by famous UFC fighters, and that is that immigration is undesirable and eroding European values.

What did Douglas Murray say on the JRE podcast?

On episode #2303 of Joe Rogan's podcast, he welcomed Douglas Murray and another political commentator, though who doubles as a comedian, in Dave Smith. During his appearance, the Englishman criticized the longtime UFC commentator for platforming public figures whose views violate history.

"If you throw a lot of sh*t out there, there's some point at which, 'I'm just asking questions' is not a valid thing anymore. You're not asking questions. You're telling people something."

These figures, Murray argues, aren't asking questions from an intellectually honest perspective. Instead, they're merely promoting conspiracy theories and fringe ideas, without being experts in the fields they're exploring.

"I feel you've opened the door to quite a lot of people who have now got a big platform who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind."

Check out Douglas Murray on the JRE podcast (3:58 and 5:50):

Worse still, these guests Rogan platforms are promoting fringe ideas to impressionable listeners on one of the world's most-listened to podcasts, one that reportedly helped sway the 2024 U.S. presidential elections in Donald Trump's favor.

