Who earned contracts at Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 6?

In the latest installment of Dana White's Contender Series, all of the winning fighters earned contracts in the UFC. Five fighters can now officially call themselves UFC fighters, with Yusaku Kinoshita, Sedriques Dumas, Mateusz Rębecki, Viktoriya Dudakova and Blake Bilder all earning their spot in the organization.

Dudakova was the only fighter unable to finish their opponent, winning via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting against Maria Silva. The Russian remained undefeated and put on a strong display for Dana White, but can perhaps feel a bit lucky to have been awarded a contract after going to the judges' scorecards.

The UFC president has shown strong favoritism towards fighters who can end their bouts via stoppages, with contract winner Kinoshita being the only fighter to not win via submission or decision. Bilder, Rębecki and Dumas all won via tapouts in the very first round, making it a quick night of fighting for viewers.

Watch the Dana White's Contender Series winners have their contracts awarded here:

The UFC president surprisingly gave the highest praise to Viktoriya Dudakova, saying that she has the potential to be a UFC champion:

"I didn't love this fight. But she showed me everything I needed to see in this fight. She was a two-and-a-half to one underdog, she is unbelievably mentally tough, unbelievably physically tough, emotionally. And she dominated the bigger, stronger woman tonight with more experience and did it while she was injured. She's only 23 years old, she's got everything you need to be a world champion in my opinion, I'm excited to see what she does next."

UFC @ufc The Boss welcomes all five winners to the UFC roster 🤝 #DWCS The Boss welcomes all five winners to the UFC roster 🤝 #DWCS https://t.co/NIezUdRvnz

Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Viktoriya Dudakova

Dana White was thrilled to welcome Viktoriya Dudakova to the UFC despite her slightly underwhelming result against Maria Silva in her Dana White's Contender Series debut last night.

Dudakova currently has a perfect professional MMA record of six wins and zero losses, and even has a perfect record as an amateur. In total, the Russian is 12-0 across all of her MMA outings. The 23-year-old competes at strawweight and has mainly fought in Eastern Europe.

The Dana White's Contender Series contract winner joins fellow Russian Irina Alekseeva in joining the UFC strawweight division, with 'Russian Ronda' signing for the organization after success in Bellator.

Perhaps we will see the two Russian woman face each other in their UFC debuts, with the UFC president having high hopes for Viktoriya Dudakova's future.

