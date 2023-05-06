Who is Eduarda Moura? Women fighter nicknamed 'Ronda' set to compete in Season 7 of Dana White's Contender Series

Eduarda Moura is a 29-year-old prospect who hopes to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) later this year.

DWCS has become a hot spot for upcoming fighters to punch their ticket to the big show. The seventh season of the intense job interview is coming up, and participants are beginning to get announced. Nolan King of MMA Junkie revealed on Twitter that Moura signed a contract for the massive opportunity:

“Dana White’s Contender Series contracts are pumping out. Undefeated strawweight Eduarda “Ronda” Moura (8-0) will compete on Season 7 this August.”

Shortly after King made the announcement, Moura made a Twitter account and confirmed the news:

“Contract signed with Contender Series. August 15th I will be competing for the contract with the UFC. Thanks @Mickmaynard2 for the opportunity”

Moura made her professional MMA debut in March 2022. The Brazilian quickly became a prospect to watch after securing four first-round finishes, two by KO/TKO and two by submission. In September 2022, ‘Ronda’ had a close when she defeated Aline Sattelmayer (12-17) by split decision for the Demo Fight vacant flyweight championship.

After taking out Sattelmayer, Eduarda Moura won two more fights with a first-round finish to extend her 2022 record to 7-0. She last fought on March 25 in the strawweight division for the first time, defeating Claudia Alves with a second-round TKO for the Demo Fight vacant strawweight championship. She is now preparing for DWCS with a professional MMA record of 8-0.

Eduarda Moura trains at the same gym as Jailton Almeida

Eduarda Moura trains at Galpao da Luta in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Along with a handful of Brazilian prospects, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida trains at the gym. Almeida holds a UFC record of 4-0, with an upcoming fight on May 14 against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC on ABC 4 main event.

Although Moura and Almeida can’t train together, it’s a good sign that the upcoming prospect is at a gym with high-level coaches. On August 15, the UFC might add a new women’s strawweight. ‘Ronda’ still has some questions to answer, especially since she’s only gone the distance once. With that said, the 29-year-old could be a fighter to watch at 115 pounds.

