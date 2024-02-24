Who is Edukondal Rao? All you need to know about the Indian MMA fighter set to compete at upcoming PFL vs. Bellator Champs event

The highly-anticipated PFL vs. Bellator Champs event is also set to feature a fighter from India. The athlete in question is Edukondal Rao, who goes by the moniker 'Badger.'.

Rao hails from Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore), the capital of Karnataka, a state in India. The 30-year-old has competed in both MMA and kickboxing. 'Badger' has now been propelled into the limelight because he was roped in to compete at the aforementioned PFL vs. Bellator event.

A proud representative of Indian MMA, Rao boasts a professional MMA record of five victories and one defeat. As for his upcoming PFL debut, he'll face Abdullah Al-Qahtani in a featherweight (145-pound) bout on the preliminary card of the PFL vs. Bellator Champs event.

Speaking to Anik Subramanian of Anik’s Fire Forecast, Edukondal Rao recently claimed that he's elated about the opportunity to compete for the PFL. Subramanian indicated that taking up sports, especially high-risk combat sports, as one's career is generally considered a perilous choice in India.

Responding to the same, Rao alluded to the history of the Indian nation defending itself against conquests over hundreds of years. He further insinuated that after gaining independence from British colonial rule in August 1947, the Indian society has been gradually rebuilding.

Additionally, Rao clarified that although many in India look down on sports as a career, his family has supported him. He added, however, that his family doesn't understand why he's chosen to be a professional fighter. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the PFL opportunity would earn him fame, success, and societal acknowledgment. 'Badger' stated:

"Family, they're good. But they never opposed me. They never said anything. But they didn't understand what I'm doing. But society, they won't accept until you become success. So, until I signed this fight, I was nobody ... So, it's all about like, in struggling phase, in India, normally, we [as a] society doesn't bother about fighters until you become some limelight; then you're good."

Watch Edukondal Rao address the topic below:

PFL vs. Bellator Champs: A closer look at Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

The PFL vs. Bellator Champs event is scheduled for February 24, 2024. It'll be headlined by a champion vs. champion high-stakes super-fight between PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator heavyweight kingpin Ryan Bader. It's been one of the most eagerly-awaited matchups since the PFL acquired Bellator in late 2023.

Meanwhile, the Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao featherweight bout will feature the PFL vs. Bellator Champs event's lone Indian fighter (Rao). 'Badger' (5-1 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Gurtej Singh at MFN 12 in July 2023.

On the contrary, his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Al-Qahtani, boasts a professional MMA record of 7-1. 'The Reaper' is on a two-fight win streak and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over David Zelner, whom he faced under the PFL banner in August 2023.