Who else is Valentina Shevchenko going to fight besides Nunes - Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson calls for a rematch between 'The Bullet' and Taila Santos

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson wants Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos to run it back immediately after their fight at UFC 275.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Thompson commented on the UFC 275 co-main fight between Santos and Shevchenko. According to 'Wonderboy', the fight was a close affair and the two flyweights should be matched up again in order to decide a clear winner.

Thompson also wondered as to who could pose a threat to 'The Bullet' in the octagon besides Amanda Nunes.

"I think they should rematch. I thought it was close enough to where they should run it back and there may be talks about that. I don't know what her [Shevchenko's] opponent's saying at this point... I mean, who else is Valentina gonna fight besides Nunes?" said Stephen Thompson.

Shevchenko and Nunes have fought twice in the UFC. Both times, 'The Lioness' ended up getting her hand raised. They first crossed paths at UFC 196 where the Brazilian scored a comfortable unanimous decision win in a three-round fight.

The rematch took place at UFC 215. This time, the UFC bantamweight title was at stake. Shevchenko gave a much better account of herself but lost the fight via split decision.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Daniel Cormier was on commentary duty for UFC 275 and covered the co-main event title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. Later, the former multi-division champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he shared his thoughts on the fight.

According to 'DC', Santos was the rightful victor of the fight as she did everything required to become a champion that night.

“Valentina Shevchenko lost the fight, at least in my opinion. Taila Santos did everything she was supposed to in order to become the UFC champion. She scored takedown, she controlled. I just don’t understand why there is no value in these submission attempts. She got her back in round one, two and three. And in round one and three she had rear-naked choke submission attempts."

At UFC 275, 'The Bullet' faced arguably the toughest test of her flyweight career in the form of Santos. The fight was a razor-close affair that ended in a split decision victory for Shevchenko. Many believed that the Brazilian should have gotten the nod in the end instead, calling the split decision a robbery.

