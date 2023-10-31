"Who the f**k is this" - Sean O'Malley gives Conor McGregor-esque response to Shakur Stevenson's comments on boxing him

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley hit back at comments from former WBO featherweight and super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

Stevenson, a multiple-time champion and gold medalist at the youth level, including the Youth Olympic Games, has grown into a formidable and accomplished boxer at the professional level despite being just 26 years old.

Stevenson recently called out one of the UFC's foremost fighters and biggest draws in O'Malley. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he stated his willingness to take on the UFC fighter in a boxing bout and promised to show him his true level in the boxing ring.

He said:

"Tell him we can get it in. I'm ready to lock in with him... Tell him it's levels to this s**t, so if he wants to come try his hand, I'll beat the s**t out of him."

Sean O'Malley uploaded an Instagram post about Shakur Stevenson's callout on his Instagram story and hit back with a response reminiscent of Conor McGregor's iconic phrase aimed at Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 205 press conference.

O'Malley wrote:

"Who the f**k is this [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]"

Check out a screenshot of O'Malley's story below:

Sean O'Malley's story on Instagram.

Dan Hardy believes Dana White will not want to risk Sean O'Malley in a boxing crossover fight

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy does not believe president Dana White will risk Sean O'Malley to an injury or a potential loss by allowing him to fight in a crossover boxing bout.

Hardy discussed the recently concluded Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury fight where Ngannou not only went toe-to-toe with a top opponent but also proved that his decision to exit the UFC did not affect his career negatively.

Hardy said in an interview on The MMA Hour:

"We got the [Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor] thing and that was a one-off. I do feel like the UFC in particular like Dana’s a boxing fan. I think he was intrigued by that because he felt Conor was something quite special and he might be able to just do something as well as obviously they made a bunch of cash out of it."

He then said that Dana White would be unlikely to try it again:

"If you look at somebody like a Sean O’Malley or a Jon Jones, he doesn’t want to take that risk. You remember when he took Chuck Liddell over to PRIDE and ‘Rampage’ [Quinton Jackson] beat him up, that kind of burned him, I feel. He’s been very, very reluctant to risk breaking his toys in other people’s promotions. I think he’s going to do everything he can to stop people from doing it."

Check out his comments below [2:35:15]: