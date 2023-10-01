"Who the f*** is this?" - When a merciless Canelo Alvarez roasted Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager

Canelo Alvarez, the reigning super middleweight champion, made headlines once again after securing a decisive victory against Jermell Charlo in a historic showdown. While his remarkable performance dominated the news, an old social media exchange between Alvarez and Ali Abdelaziz, the founder of Dominance MMA Management, resurfaced.

This exchange, which occurred in 2022, was sparked by rumors of a potential fight between Alvarez and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a bout that ultimately never materialized.

At the time, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to criticize Alvarez's choice of opponents, suggesting that he was avoiding high-risk fights.

In his tweet, Abdelaziz wrote:

“[Canelo]” is an absolute chicken, He is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like [Usman] this is chicken style, no risk — no reward.”

With a simple yet brutal retort, he fired back:

"who the f**k is this?"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

His most recent win over Jermell Charlo brings his record to 60 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws. On his way to greatness, Alvarez has won multiple weight divisions. His title reigns have spanned the weight classes of middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight.

Canelo Alvarez hints at a future clash with Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez has suggested that he might face social media sensation Jake Paul in a boxing match. In an interview with Full Send, Alvarez hinted at the possibility of stepping into the ring with Paul once he has concluded his illustrious boxing career.

He expressed his openness to the idea, stating:

"When I'm done with boxing, why not? Maybe. Maybe I do it. Why not? I think it's good because other people who never watch boxing, they don't know anything about boxing. They want to watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds, not boxing fans. That's good because everybody enjoys it. What they do, I think they do for business, and you need to respect that."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's interview below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates