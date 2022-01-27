Who is fighting at Eagle FC 44: Full fight card, date and watch information

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship will host its first ever United States event, Eagle FC 44, this Friday, January 28. The show is set to be held at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Khabib, the UFC's longest reigning lightweight champion, purchased the Russian-based Gorilla Fighting Championship and renamed it based on his nickname 'The Eagle' in late 2020. He has been hosting events predominantly in Russia, while also traveling to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Eagle FC 44 can be streamed live online for free on the FLXcast app and eaglefc.com website.

For audiences in the US, the prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. For those in the United Kingdom, it will start at 11 PM GMT. For Indian spectators, the show will be available on Saturday at 4:30 AM IST.

Former UFC fighters Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer and Cyrus Fees will be on commentary duty for the event, while the likes of Kamaru Usman and Chael Sonnen are expected to be part of a special pre-fight show. ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto detailed the stacked lineup in a tweet:

"Ali Abdelaziz told me that before the event, there will be a YouTube pre-fight show with Khabib, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and Chael Sonnen, which sounds kind of amazing lol."

Eagle FC will have a special division, tentatively called super lightweight/light welterweight, which will be 165 pounds. Meanwhile, the promotion's welterweight class will be 175 pounds from this year.

Eagle FC 44 main card bouts, divisions & fighter records

Main event - Heavyweight (265 pounds): Tyrone Spong (2-0) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (31-8)

Co-main event - Light heavyweight (205 pounds): Rashad Evans (19-8-1) vs. Gabriel Checco (12-5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ray Borg (14-5) vs. Cody Gibson (18-7)

Welterweight (175 pounds): Ramazan Kuramagomedov (9-0) vs. John Howard (29-17-1)

Welterweight: Raimond Magomedaliev (8-1) vs. Anthony Njokuani (17-12)

Here is the official poster for Eagle FC 44, featuring the two headlining bouts:

The preliminary card

Featherweight (145 pounds): Arman Ospanov (11-4) vs. Dylan Salvador (2-1)

Heavyweight: Yorgan De Castro (6-3) vs. Shaun Asher (13-4-1)

Super lightweight (165 pounds): Miles Hunsinger (7-0) vs. Demarques Jackson (11-6)

Bantamweight: Shawn Bunch (10-5) vs. Adi Alić (8-4)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Sitik Muduev (9-2) vs. Ayadi Majdeddine (10-3)

Super lightweight: Loik Radzhabov (15-4-1) vs. Zach Zane (15-9)

Edited by Harvey Leonard