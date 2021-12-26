"Nothing but respect, honor and integrity" - Diego Sanchez on his debut for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

Diego Sanchez has released a statement ahead of his upcoming debut for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC promotion. Sanchez is set to collide with former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee in a 165-pound matchup on March 11.

Ahead of the fight, Diego Sanchez took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards 'The Eagle', his opponent Kevin Lee and others who helped make the fight happen. He also promised an "epic" clash for fans across the globe.

"Nothing but respect, honor and integrity while working with @khabib_nurmagomedov @rizvan_magomedov @aliabdelaziz000 & @motownphenom March 11th the AMAZING area of 305 will get an epic @eaglefcmma #thenewindustrystandardofhonor #allthegloryofgod # SANCHEZRESURECTION #373."

What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious

Both Sanchez and Lee were released by the UFC earlier this year after performing poorly in their last few octagon outings. 'The Motown Phenom' lost four out of his last five fights in the UFC, while Sanchez lost two out of his final three.

Although Sanchez picked up a victory over Michel Pereira back in February 2020, he won via DQ due to an illegal knee in a fight he was clearly losing.

Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will be looking to resurrect their careers in Khabib Nurmagomedov's rising promotion and will hope to re-enter the win column come March 11.

Diego Sanchez fought a lengthy battle with Covid-19 last month

Diego Sanchez recently faced a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was hospitalized for over a month after testing positive at the beginning of November.

'The Nightmare' took to social media to inform fans about the seriousness of the virus, which has caused havoc all around the world. He also revealed that he suffered from severe pneumonia and blood clotting in both of his legs.

On November 29, Sanchez finally felt some improvements, claiming he'd "won a round" in the fight against COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

"This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones #faith."

This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It's been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones #faith

