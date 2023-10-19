Who is Giga Chikadze fighting next? All you need to know about his latest UFC fight announcement

MMA
By Pranav Pandey
Modified Oct 19, 2023 01:20 GMT
UFC featheweight fighter Giga Chikadze
UFC featheweight fighter Giga Chikadze [Image Courtesy: @knockoutcancer on Instagram]

Giga Chikadze is poised to make his UFC pay-per-view debut by the end of 2023.

Chikadze is scheduled to take on Josh Emmett in a featherweight contest at UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Ninja' made his return to the octagon in August at UFC Singapore, following a 19-month hiatus due to an injury. In this comeback fight, he delivered an impressive performance, securing a unanimous decision victory over Alex Caceres.

Giga Chikadze rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in January 2022. Prior to that setback, the 35-year-old Georgian achieved victory in his first seven UFC contests, including notable finishes against Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson. His professional MMA record currently stands at 15-3.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett is fresh off a Fight of the Night contest, which ended in a loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC Jacksonville in June. This defeat followed a previous setback in an interim featherweight title bout against Yair Rodriguez back at UFC 284 in February.

However, prior to these challenges, the 38-year-old American had enjoyed a streak of five consecutive victories, which included impressive finishes of Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektić. Notably, Emmett also earned post-fight performance bonuses in his wins against Shane Burgos and Calvin Kattar. He currently holds a professional MMA record of 18-4.

Fans intrigued by Giga Chikadze vs. Josh Emmett fight announcement

Fans were filled with anticipation and responded with a variety of reactions upon learning about the inclusion of the Giga Chikadze vs. Josh Emmett fight in the UFC 296 lineup.

One fan wrote:

"Interesting fight. Real crossroads for both men"

Another wrote:

"Dear lord this card is becoming orgasmic"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Respect to Emmett for taking some hard a** fights man."
"Damn bro save some bangers for next year this is crazy 😭"
"damn that's a serious banger. rooting for Emmett cuz he's the 'dog."
"Battle of the swim caps 💪"
"Emmett just got picked apart by Yair’s leg and body kicks. Interesting…"
"Bald Championship Belt of the World is on the line per @danawhite"
Credits: @BigMarcel24 on X
