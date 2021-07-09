Who is Gilbert Burns' brother, Herbert Burns?

Gilbert Burns' younger brother Herbert Burns is an MMA fighter who competes in the 145-pound division of the UFC. 'The Blaze' has a professional MMA record of 11-3.

Herbert Burns started his professional MMA career back in February 2012. After winning eight of his first ten fights, the Brazilian fighter fought Darrick Manner on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2019. The 33-year-old won the fight via submission in the opening round.

Burns' next fight was in January 2020 against Nate Landwehr at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos. 'The Blaze' won the fight via a spectacular KO finish in the opening round. The Brazilian was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his knockout victory.

The 33-year-old next fought Evan Dunham at UFC 250 in June 2020. Burns won the fight via submission in the first round.

'The Blaze's last fight in the octagon took place in August 2020 when he fought Daniel Pineda at UFC 252. Burns missed weight and then went on to lose the fight via TKO.

The Brazilian was scheduled to take on Billy Quarantillo in July 2021, but Burns pulled out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Gilbert Burns will take on Stephen Thompson at UFC 264

Gilbert Burns will fight Stephen Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 264. This will be the Brazilian's first fight since his TKO loss to 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Before the loss, Gilbert Burns was on a six-fight winning streak with victories over fighters like Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. 'Wonderboy', on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

Both fighters will be looking to earn a title shot with an impressive win at UFC 264.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Avinash Tewari