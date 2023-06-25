Who is Giorgina Uzcategui Badell? All about Ilia Topuria's girlfriend 

Rising UFC contender Ilia Topuria's girlfriend Giorgina Uzcategui Badell is a businesswoman who founded the company 'Future & Energy'. The company works towards bettering the practices and behaviors of society by providing sustainable solutions.

Badell has been living in Alicante for quite some time and shares an affection for animals, as can be seen from some of her posts on Instagram where she has nearly 40,000 followers.

The businesswoman is currently raising her son with Topuria and is very vocal about her support for the UFC fighter. She often uploads pictures of herself with 'El Matador' on Instagram and shares words of affection in the caption of these posts:

"As you sleep, I am here thinking that the biggest form of love is to help & support someone achieve their dreams. Your humility and desire to grow blows me away and I am so proud of you. I love you because you let me into your heart and taught me more than you could ever imagine. Thank you for being a great team, friend & lover. I hope you read this in the morning and smile."

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell: What did Ilia Topuria's girlfriend say after 'El Matador's victory on June 24?

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell was present in Jacksonville, Florida to attend her boyfriend Ilia Topuria's fight against Josh Emmett on June 24.

After Topuria's spectacular victory, Badell uploaded a picture of herself with the 26-year-old, hailing him as a 'champion' both inside and outside of the sport.

"My baby is the world champion. Every moment of sacrifice was worth it.... you are the child of God and I always accompany you to achieve this victory. In my eyes you have always been the champion of the world inside and outside the octagon but today once again, you show it to everyone!" wrote Giorgina Uzcategui Badell.

Topuria locked horns against Emmett in a five-round main event. 'El Matador' rose to the occasion and outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight. The contest went the 25-minute distance and Topuria got his hand raised via a dominant unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 50-44, 50-42 and 49-45 in favor of the 26-year-old.

The bout was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both athletes took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Poll : 0 votes