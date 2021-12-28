"Who gives a f***?" - Watch Nate Diaz's hilarious response to Jake Paul's callout

Nate Diaz has reacted to being called out by Jake Paul following 'The Problem Child's KO victory over former UFC 170lb champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul has begun to make a name for himself in combat sports by challenging MMA fighters to boxing matches. He has already defeated former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren, knocking 'Funky' out in the first round.

He also now holds two wins over the aforementioned Tyron Woodley. Their first fight ended in a split decision victory in Jake Paul's favor, whilst the second bout was stopped after Woodley hit the canvas.

In the aftermath, Jake Paul issued challenges to both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. TMZ Sports recently interviewed Diaz's teammate Chris Avila, when Diaz briefly joined them. The 20-13 fighter was asked his thoughts on being called out by 'The Problem Child'. He responded in classic Diaz fashion:

"Who? Who gives a f***? I'm into all the fights. Every fight. Anybody think they tough, they gon get it."

What is next for Nate Diaz?

While Nate Diaz may well compete in the boxing ring against the likes of Jake Paul in the future, he still has one fight left on his UFC contract. This fight will likely take place in early 2022, should Diaz come to terms with the UFC on a bout.

Dustin Poirier appears to be the most likely candidate for Nate Diaz's UFC swansong bout. 'The Diamond' is coming off a second failed title shot and has stated that a bout with Diaz is the only fight that now excites him.

Diaz and Poirier have been booked to fight in the past, although it never came to fruition. Vicente Luque is another name that has been linked to Diaz. However, considering his place as a top five welterweight, it does not seem particularly logical for the UFC to match him up with the unranked Nate Diaz.

