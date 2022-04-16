"Who is this guy?" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson unaware of who Khamzat Chimaev is

Quinton Jackson recently stated that he doesn't know who Khamzat Chimaev is.

Chimaev has quickly forged himself into one of the most well-known fighters in the UFC. His performances inside the octagon have drawn attention from fans. However, 'Rampage' said that he doesn't know about the welterweight prospect in a recent interview with 'The Schmo':

"Who is this guy? I don't know this one. What organization he's fighting? What weight class? I haven't met him. I don't watch MMA that much no more."

Watch Quinton Jackson talk to 'The Schmo' below:

'Rampage' last fought in MMA in 2019. The legendary fighter announced his retirement after that. He revealed that he no longer actively watches the sport that made him a star.

Meanwhile, Chimaev produced a Fight of the Year candidate when he defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He has won all five of his fights in the UFC. 'Borz' currently holds a professional record of 11-0.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to fight Colby Covington next

Chimaev jumped eight places to No.3 in the UFC welterweight rankings with his win at UFC 273. He is expected to fight No.1-ranked Colby Covington next.

Covington is coming off a win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in his last fight. He is looking to earn a third shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Chaos' has been bettered twice by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in his career so far with his latest loss coming at UFC 268.

However, the former interim welterweight champion remains one of the finest fighters in the UFC. It will be a massive test for Chimaev to fight someone with the skills and experience of 'Chaos'.

UFC president Dana White has also indicated that he is interested in the matchup. Covington has exceptional cardio and grinds out his opponents with his pace and wrestling inside the octagon.

However, Khamzat Chimaev is a great wrestler himself. To add to that, 'Borz' is a very strong individual with great power in his hands. The 27-year-old is ever-improving at this point in his career. Whether his next fight in the promotion is against 'Chaos' remains to be seen.

