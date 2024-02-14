Who is Henry Cejudo married to? Everything you need to know about 'Triple C's' partner

Henry Cejudo is heralded as one of the more polarizing personalities in the combat sports industry today. An Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling (2008), the California-born Cejudo is widely revered for his mixed martial arts accomplishments as well.

After transitioning from amateur wrestling to MMA, 'The Messenger' ascended to magnificent heights in the UFC, capturing the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles. Over the past few years, he's gained notoriety courtesy of his trash-talking prowess and eccentric public persona, going by the monikers 'Triple C' and 'The King of Cringe.'

Besides, Henry Cejudo's wife, professional model Ana Karolina, is a significant point of discussion pertaining to his brand in the MMA realm. She's consistently appeared on his social media (YouTube videos and other content) in recent years.

Karolina, a Brazilian fitness enthusiast and environmentalist, has been a mainstay in the modeling dominion for many years. Born in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 10, 1996, Karolina is well-known among MMA fans, both for her glamorous appearance and her jovial personality.

Ana Karolina earned a degree in environmental studies as part of her higher education. It was after her graduation that she chose to focus on modeling, subsequently experiencing tremendous success in that profession. The 27-year-old currently resides in the U.S. alongside American MMA stalwart Henry Cejudo and their two children.

Moreover, apart from her relationship with 'Triple C,' Karolina is known for her work as a social media influencer, having endorsed multiple prominent brands as a model. She's also earned widespread praise for promoting environmental causes by utilizing her celebrity status.

After meeting Cejudo in 2020 and tying the knot in 2021, she welcomed their first child, a daughter named America Maria Cejudo, in November 2021. The couple's second child, their son, Enzo Carlos Cejudo, was born in October 2023.

Henry Cejudo eyes UFC gold heading into Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 298

In May 2020, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA while he was the reigning UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He returned to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt in May 2023 but lost via split decision. Following that, 'Triple C' hinted that he's bid adieu to the sport yet again.

Nevertheless, Henry Cejudo soon revealed that he was far from done with MMA competition. Presently, Cejudo is scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling's longtime friend and training partner, Merab Dvalishvili. The pivotal Dvalishvili-Cejudo bantamweight showdown will transpire at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024.

Taking to his official X handle and addressing the highly-anticipated matchup at UFC 298, 'Triple C' prophesied that he'll beat Dvalishvili and compete for UFC gold in his next bout. Predicting that he'll once again be UFC champion soon, Cejudo tweeted:

"One fight away from holding 12 pounds of Gold again! Redemption is beautiful"

Expand Tweet