Who is the highest ranked fighter Islam Makhachev has fought?

Islam Makhachev, the No.4-ranked lightweight in the UFC, is all set to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Makhachev fights a top five UFC lightweight.

The Russian's toughest challenge to date is No.14-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker. However, when Hooker fought the sambo maestro in 2021, he was further up the ladder at No. 9.

As many predicted, Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-time friend and teammate made easy work of the Kiwi during their UFC 267 fight. Makhachev forced the tap from Hooker after locking in a perfect kimura late in the first round.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov guide Islam Makhachev through the kimura below:

However, if we go by the current UFC rankings, the highest ranked fighter the Dagestani has beaten is No.10-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan. Makhachev fought his way to a unanimous decision win against Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night 149.

The 30-year-old lightweight currently holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22 wins against 1 loss, and is riding a 10-fight win streak. While some have questioned whether Makhachev's strength of schedule warrants a shot at the lightweight title, notable figures in MMA like Joe Rogan and Chael Sonnen are in favor of an Oliveira vs. Makhachev championship bout.

Chael Sonnen on why Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev makes sense

Earlier in the year when Makhachev's lightweight title shot was still not set in stone, Chael Sonnen detailed why giving the Russian a crack at the title made sense despite him not beating any top tier lightweights.

'The American Gangster' stated that not beating anyone in the top five and not fighting anyone in the top five were two different things. The former UFC title challenger suggested that it was not the Russian's fault that nobody in the top five wanted to fight him:

"Do we just keep on making him [Islam Makhachev] wait? To preserve and go and do a fight with Benny [Beneil Dariush], that in all fairness most people don't want to see... Or do you pull him out and put him into a world title fight, because we've already been given our evidence. When the No. 2 and No.3 and No.4 refuse to fight him we've got our answer. He is better than you, move him right past him."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Islam Makhachev below:

