Who is Tim Welch: Sean O'Malley's coach and former MMA fighter?

Sean O'Malley has a close relationship with his coach Tim Welch. The pair are often seen hanging out together, be it in the octagon training, or spending the night partying at a Miami nightclub. He also co-hosts TimboSugarShow alongside the No.12-ranked UFC bantamweight. Welch is a fighter in his own right, having fought as a pro from 2009 to 2017.

As O'Malley prepares for what will likely be the toughest fight of his career against Petr Yan, take a look at the man behind his eccentric fighting style that has become synonymous with 'Sugar'.

Everything you need to know about Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch

Tim Welch was born on April 25, 1990 and lives in Montana, USA. Welch boasts of an impressive a 100% finish rate in the fights that he has won. He has 14 wins and six losses to his name, accumulated throughout an MMA career that lasted eight years. At one point, he was the ICF champion but could not hold on to his belt for long.

'The Red Hawk' even fought in the UFC once for the elimination fight in The Ultimate Fighter Season 22 but lost. Tim Welch trained at the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona during his fighting days. MMA Lab has also trained the likes of Benson Henderson and Jared Cannonier.

Apart from being 'Sugar's head coach, Welch has his own YouTube channel where he talks about MMA, BJJ, health, mindset, reading, psychology, training, and comedy. He also streams the popular PC game "Call of Duty" every day and does tons of giveaways for his fans on his channel.

Sean O'Malley describes his unique Fighter Coach relationship with Tim Welch

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch share one of the most unique relationships. They travel together, train together, and party together. In episode 178 of the TimboSugarShow, the bantamweight described his relationship with 'The Red Hawk':

"We have the weirdest coach-fighter relationship. It's so funny, I don't think of it weird until I see people comment."

He continued:

"I think ours works well because you do let me be me and you give me the information that you think that I need and I do need. You don't try to over coach me."

Welch even went on to compare their relationship to being "bros."

Take a look at the video:

Poll : 0 votes