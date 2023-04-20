Who is Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell? What does she do for a living?

Israel Adesanya has achieved immense success both inside and outside the cage, and the middleweight champion is one of the few bonafide superstars in the UFC.

His level of achievement has brought with it an enormous amount of attention, and he's amassed 7 million followers on Instagram alone. 'The Last Stylebender' usually refrains from posting anything overtly personal online, but yesterday Israel Adesanya uploaded a series of scathing posts about his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell.

Powdrell, a native of New Zealand, is a real estate agent. Prior to her career in the property industry, she worked in nursing.

Adesanya's dating life is not often displayed on his various social media profiles, which does highlight the surprising nature of yesterday's scathing rant.

It seems that 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't finished sending Powdrell, as well as any other possible leeches in his life, a message. Earlier today, he posted a snippet from his post-fight interview following his epic victory over Kelvin Gastelum, where he won the interim title.

"They stay waiting, like, 'Oooh what can we get from him?' Look, I don't mind being used, I just don't want to be misused or abused. 'Cause if you can't be used, then you're useless. So if someone wants to come through and make some work then bring something to the table that's substantial and we can work. No free rides over here."

See the post below:

Chael Sonnen believes he knows who Israel Adesanya will fight next

Chael Sonnen is confident that Israel Adesanya will face Dricus du Plessis in his next fight, following the pair exchanging words online.

Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title in stunning fashion at UFC 287 after knocking out Alex Pereira in round two. 'The Last Stylebender' has now defeated every middleweight ranked in the top 5 at least once, and choosing an opponent that will appeal to the broader fanbase may prove tough for the UFC. A third fight with former champion Robert Whittaker would be a logical choice for the promotion, but the 0-2 scorecard may be difficult to promote to casual fans.

'The American Gangster' believes that Adesanya vs. Du Plessis is the only fight to make. Sonnen speculated about the middleweight champion's next opponent during a recent YouTube video and said this:

"You run into the question, 'Who is [Israel Adesanya] going to fight?' I think it's clearly [Dricus du Plessis], I think the only thing stopping [the UFC] from making that announcement is just getting the date..."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes