Who are Jalin Turner's mother and sisters? Everything you should know about the 'The Tarantula's' family, childhood, background, and more

The UFC 313 card is turning heads with a lightweight clash between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes. Turner is looking to rebound after his knockout loss at UFC 300 against Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, Bahamondes has been on a roll, securing back-to-back first-round finishes and performance bonuses. With the March 8 pay-per-view event set at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fans are eagerly anticipating an explosive night of MMA action.

As the fighter prepares to make his octagon exploits, let's have a look into the fighter's personal life.

Who are Jalin Turner's mother and sisters?

Born in San Bernardino, California, Turner’s early life was marked by challenges in a tough neighborhood. Attending Summit High School, he faced repeated injuries that kept him from fully engaging in sports like football and basketball. Although he showed promise in wrestling, a broken finger during his sophomore season sidelined him, pushing him to explore MMA after watching bouts on TV.

With limited resources, Turner improvised his training—shadow boxing, running, and even using the family couch as a makeshift punching bag—until joining Team Adrenaline sparked his professional journey.

Despite his public persona, Turner keeps his personal life private. He is the youngest of three, raised by his mother, Deidra, and his elder sister, Lakisha Shaw. Initially hesitant about his combat ambitions, Deidra eventually became a steadfast supporter, helping nurture the resilience that defines 'The Tarantula' both inside and outside the octagon.

Who else is fighting in the UFC 313 fight event?

UFC 313 unfolds on March 8 with big anticipation, featuring bouts in prelims and the main card. Early prelims pit Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs Osman Diaz and Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall.

The second card hosts Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal, Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan, Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya, and Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev. On the main card, Bobby ‘King’ Green returns against Maurício Ruffy, Amanda Lemos clashes with Iasmin Lucindo, and Jalin Turner faces Ignacio Bahamondes.

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje rematches Rafael Fiziev, leading to Alex Pereira defending his title against Magomed Ankalaev.

Check out the current line-up below:

Main Card

Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight: Bobby 'King' Green vs. Maurício Ruffy

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Middleweight: Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz

