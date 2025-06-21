  • home icon
Who is Jamahal Hill dating? Everything about the UFC star's relationship status, personal life, and more

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 21, 2025 20:33 GMT
UFC Fight Night - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Jamahal Hill headlines UFC Baku this evening [Image Courtesy: Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images]

Jamahal Hill is moments away from facing Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout that will prove pivotal to his career. A win would repair much of the damage done by his two-fight losing streak, which has seen him suffer knockouts against Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. A loss, though, would be disastrous.

So, it is only natural that he will rely on the support structure provided by his family, namely his partner. But who exactly is Hill dating? Is he in a relationship at all?

Who is Jamahal Hill dating?

While there don't appear to be any explicit confirmations, Jamahal Hill has featured a woman by the name of Adaire Byerly on his Instagram account more than any other. Furthermore, her Instagram bio includes a heart emoji alongside a phrase describing her as Hill's 'First Lady.'

The two seem to be in a relationship, but there are no further details regarding their status, such as the length of their relationship or if they're married. What can be deciphered from both Hill and Byerly's social media posts is that she is the mother of, at least, one of his children, a son.

Hill himself has as many as six children, but once more, the details are scarce. It isn't clear if they all share the same mother, but he has posts them frequently on his Instagram profile. Unfortunately, not all of Hill's family relationships are positive, as the light heavyweight champion has a contentious dynamic with his brother.

In fact, just two years ago, he was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his brother. The details, though, are murky, as Hill is guarded about his personal life and doesn't broadcast his issues with any family members for public commentary.

Instead, he is more focused on his brand as a UFC fighter.

Jamahal Hill headlines a UFC card this evening

Jamahal Hill is on the first true rough patch of his career, having suffered two back-to-back knockout losses. He will look to rebound from the short skid by scoring a convincing win over the always dangerous Khalil Rountree Jr., who recently fought for the light heavyweight title that Hill once held.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
