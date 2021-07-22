Who is Jenny 'Savage' Clausius, the strawweight fighting Britain Hart at BKFC 19?

Jenny 'Savage' Clausius is a professional mixed martial artist who currently competes under the promotional banner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Jenny Clausius stands 5'2" tall and hails from Tennessee in the United States. She competes in the strawweight division.

Clausius, better known in the BKFC universe as 'Jenny Savage', began her amateur mixed martial arts career back in 2015. Her first fight as an amateur ended in just over a minute, after a first-round TKO marked her debut as a success.

'Savage' then picked up two submission victories and one decision win before making her professional debut in 2018. Unfortunately, it was not as successful as her amateur debut.

Jenny 'Savage' Clausius was 1-3 in her first four fights as a professional mixed martial artist. Success in professional MMA first came when she won her first pro fight under the Atlas Fights banner in December 2018. She defeated Miki Rogers via a split decision.

After a two-fight losing streak, Clausius won back-to-back fights for the only time in her career so far. At Premier MMA Championship 13 in August 2019, she defeated Yoko Kowaas by way of a first-round rear-naked choke. 'Savage' picked up another victory at M-1 Global - Road to M-1: USA 3 via a second-round TKO in October 2019. However, her next MMA bout brought her back to the losing side in September 2020.

Jenny 'Savage' Clausius - BKFC career

Jenny 'Savage' Clausius has only had one fight in the BKFC so far. Nevertheless, her sole fight with the organization did more than enough to put her on the radar of the BKFC's fans.

Clausius fought Sheena 'Star' Brandenburg at BKFC 15: O'Bannon vs. Shewmaker in December 2020. As soon as the fight started, an explosive Jenny Clausius rushed to meet her much taller opponent in the center of the ring.

'Savage' immediately began throwing vicious strikes at her opponent. She employed various strategies to counter her height disadvantage and close the distance. Clausius did so by sticking her jaw to her chest, bowing her head down and keeping her hands up, providing herself with a fantastic defense while charging forward

She also employed some of the lesser-used strikes in combat sports, such as the Superman punch, to deal damage.

Her vicious tenacity helped her overwhelm her opponent. Towards the end of the second round, the fight was stopped due to some devastating cuts on Sheena Brandenburg's face. Jenny 'Savage' Clausius won the fight via TKO due to a Doctor Stoppage.

Jenny Clausius will fight Britain Hart in the upcoming BKFC 19 event. The card will also feature the much-anticipated rematch between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

