"She was worth every cent" - BKFC president claims signing Paige VanZant has paid off

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) president David Feldman recently hailed the promotion's decision to sign former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

The combat sports honcho claims VanZant's arrival has skyrocketed the company's numbers.

After parting ways with the UFC in August 2020, VanZant inked a deal with BKFC. The four-bout contract was reportedly worth $1 million, which was far more than what '12 Gauge' was getting paid prior to that.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, David Feldman stated the investment evidently paid dividends. The promotion has apparently generated massive revenue following VanZant's addition to their roster.

"Absolutely, you know, Paige [VanZant] did wonders for us," said David Feldman. "She wasn't really getting paid what she should've been getting paid. You know, I think we overpaid her, meaning, we didn't overpay her to her value for us. But we overpaid from what other people were going to pay her. She was worth every cent that we spent on her. She was the most expensive fighter that we ever had; the most expensive card. We brought in the most revenue. So it worked. She was every bit as valuable to us as we paid her...Things are looking good. I really like the direction of where these things are going."

Paige VanZant is set to face Rachael Ostovich in her second BKFC bout

Following her sour debut against Britain Hart in February, VanZant is ready to hop into the squared circle once again.

The former UFC strawweight is gearing up to face Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. She unveiled a poster of the much-awaited clash via Instagram:

Paige VanZant is primed to explore her future in bare-knuckle boxing. In an interview with MMA Fighting, she talked about her decision to leave the UFC for BKFC. VanZant claims she is in her prime and deserves to be compensated fairly.

"It's not like a diss at the UFC necessarily but I think it's more an awakening in fighters, knowing that there's money out there and we deserve to be compensated for what we're doing," said Paige VanZant.

Recently, many notable fighters have bashed the UFC brass for underpaying fighters.

Paige VanZant's BKFC venture will undoubtedly lead to a surge in fighters who wish to explore more lucrative options than what the UFC currently offers.

