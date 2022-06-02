Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Kristin Beck?

Joe Rogan recently had Kristan Beck as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Beck is a former United States Navy SEAL.

In 2013, she came out as a transgender woman and published her memoir titled "Warrior Princess: A U.S. Navy SEAL's Journey to Coming out Transgender." The memoir goes into detail about her experiences, both as a transgender woman and in the special forces.

Watch a clip of Kristan Beck on JRE below:

Beck was married twice before transitioning and has two sons from these relationships.

The former Navy Seal enlisted in the United States Navy after leaving the Virginia Military Institute in 1987. The 55-year-old had a decorated 20-year career in the Navy SEALs, being awarded the bronze star and purple heart for her service.

She was also part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, which is commonly referred to as SEAL Team Six.

Beck retired from her military career in 2011 with a final rating as Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator. The former soldier has gone on to help create various transgender-related media projects.

Beck co-wrote a book called "Warrior Princess" and was the topic of a CNN documentary titled "Lady Valor: The Kristin Beck Story."

Joe Rogan discusses ancient civilizations with Kristin Beck

Joe Rogan is seemingly constantly intrigued by the intelligence of ancient civilizations. He's had a number of guests and clips related to the topic on his podcast.

On the latest episode of the JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator spoke to Kristin Beck about the Pyramids and ancient intelligence, saying:

"If [the Mayans] did that on purpose, imagine they figured that out on purpose, imagine if they designed that, we need to figure out what the f**k went wrong... When you take into account the younger dryas impact theory, it gets real confusing because you start going, 'Well, okay, if that did happen, like, how smart people were 12, 000 years ago if the U.S. was really covered, half of it was covered in a mile-high sheet of ice and people were creating these insane structures?'"

Watch the podcast clip here:

The podcast host discussed whether the Great Pyramids could have been formed using sound waves. Joe Rogan was mainly intrigued about the intelligence it would have taken to build such structures at the time.

