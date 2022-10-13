Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Rick Rubin?

Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience plays host to a number of leading personalities in their respective fields. The latest guest on the popular podcast is legendary music producer Rick Rubin.

Rubin has had a career spanning over three decades. Rubin co-founded Def Jam Recordings while he was still a university student. It has evolved into a multinational record label that has overseen multiple iconic productions since its inception in 1984.

Rubin was influential in the popularization of the hip-hop genre and helped make it mainstream. He has worked with artists like Run DMC, The Beastie Boys, and Public Enemy, and has garnered a reputation for being incredibly innovative.

Rick Rubin has also worked with singer Adele and polarizing rapper and producer Kanye West on his critically-acclaimed album Yeezus.

The producer has worked extensively with rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, winning multiple nominations for the albums he produced for them and a Best Rock Album Grammy for Stadium Arcadium. He also won Best Rock Album for The New Abnormal by The Strokes.

He is the recipient of nine Grammy awards, including Album of the Year twice and Producer of the Year in 2009.

Joe Rogan called him a 'legendary madman' in his Instagram post:

"A dope conversation with the legendary madman, Rick Rubin. This was a really insightful conversation about the creative process and his history with some really amazing music. Now available on @spotify."

Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience #1881 on Spotify:

Joe Rogan's latest guest Rick Rubin is an avid wrestling fan

Rick Rubin is known to be a professional wrestling enthusiast. Before his heyday, he held lifetime subscription tickets to the World Wrestling Federation's monthly event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He has stated multiple times that he draws inspiration from wrestling personalities, especially heels, in his music, especially in his body of work with The Beastie Boys.

Rubin spoke to Marc Maron on his WTF about his love for professional wrestling:

"I absolutely love it. I watch more than eight hours every week. There's a tremendous amount of pro wrestling on TV. It's a really beautiful, fine art form. It's storytelling taken to the next level. It's beautiful. It's American opera.”

As an artist himself, he echoed the phrase 'art imitates life' in an observation about wrestling:

“I would say it's closer [than a reflection of life]. It is more honest. It's the most honest form of information in our society. Pro wrestling is the most accurate representation of life, dude.”

Listen to the full episode of WTF with Marc Maron on Spotify:

Poll : 0 votes