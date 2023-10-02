Who is John 'Doomsday' Howard? Former UFC vet seeks GoFundMe support after kids fall prey to gunfire in neighbourhood shooting

John 'Doomsday' Howard is in the headlines but it's for unfortanate circumstances rather than his MMA career.

A GoFundMe was recently launched for 'Doomsday' and his wife, who are pleading to end gun violence after their children were victims of a neighbourhood shooting. According to the GoFundMe, their 11-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were outside playing when they were struck by gunfire. The 11-year-old was released from hospital, but the 15-year-old is undergoing a number of surgeries and remains in critical condition.

The former UFC vet's GoFundMe has raised $27, 465 of his $30, 000 goal, so it shows that there are others that are supporting the family through this difficult and traumatic time. The tragedy is very difficult for the family as they now assist their son with the difficult recovery ahead and remain hopeful that their daughter, who is fighting for her life.

John Howard, his wife, and their community want action to be taken and are asking that it not be an issue that is only discussed when there is an election. The GoFundMe page mentioned that they are passionate about protecting young kids from being innocent victims of gun violence, writing:

"In the wake of this tragedy, the family, together with the community, is calling for action to ensure the safety of children in their neighborhood. They believe that something must be done to protect these young lives, not just during election time but always."

We here at Sportskeeda MMA send our thoughts and prayers to John 'Doomsday' Howard and his family through this difficult time and encourage others to visit the GoFundMe that was launched on their behalf.

GoFundMe link:

Fundraiser for John Howard by Jonathan Sneider : Support Siblings Injured in Senseless Gunfire (gofundme.com)

When did John 'Doomsday' Howard compete in the UFC?

John 'Doomsday' Howard is a veteran of the sport and has competed with a number of top fighters during his stints with the UFC.

The 40-year-old competed in two stints with the promotion, with the first being between 2009-2011 and the second being from 2013-2015. During his tenures with the UFC, John 'Doomsday' Howard fought the likes of Thiago Alves, Matt Brown, Uriah Hall, and Lorenz Larkin, and had a 7-7 record inside the UFC.

