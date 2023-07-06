Who is John Rallo? Everything you need to know about former fighter who appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted former MMA fighter John Rallo as well as Matt Serra and Din Thomas on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

In an interview with MMA Fighting back in 2009, John Rallo had spoken about various topics, including his life, athletic history, and MMA career.

Rallo shared that while growing up, he participated in several sports like football, baseball, and wrestling and performed well in them.

"I played football and baseball and I wrestled. I made All-Metro in football during my junior and senior year, and I was an honorable-mention in baseball as a junior... In wrestling, I was third in a tournament with no practice, pinning the No.2 and No.3 seeds in the tournament... I never finished college, but I went into business for myself as a teenager."

In the past, Rallo also worked as a bodyguard for various celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Navarro, and Tommy Lee.

Speaking about his fighting career, Rallo said that he started his mixed martial arts journey in 1998 and had a 6-0 record as a professional fighter. The former MMA fighter also claimed to have won several grappling titles.

"I was 6-0 as a pro. I was third in the Abu Dhabi trials. I won numerous grappling titles in many grappling associations, including NAGA and Grapplers Quest. I was able to coach several champions in grappling."

Contrary to Rallo's claim, MMA sites including Sherdog and Tapology only show one MMA fight of Rallo, which took place in 2002 and where the former bodyguard emerged victorious via first-round TKO.

John Rallo speaks about his episode on JRE

John Rallo recently uploaded a post on Twitter where he revealed the story behind his appearance on JRE and also shared his experience on the podcast.

In the post, Rallo spoke about his trip to Texas where he caught up with his friends and MMA personalities Din Thomas, John Danaher and Matt Serra.

Rallo added that he was then invited by Joe Rogan to appear on the podcast, along with Thomas and Serra. The former MMA fighter said that he had a "blast" during his three-plus hour conversation with old friends on the episode.

"Joe [Rogan] asks me if I want to jump on the Joe Rogan Experience with Matt and Din. What a blast just shooting the s**t with 3 old friends."

Check out the full episode of the podcast below:

