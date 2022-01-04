Who does Jon Jones' brother play for in the NFL?

Jon Jones is one of the most well-known names in combat sports. However, 'Bones' is not the only one in the Jones family with an affinity for sports.

Chandler Jones, the youngest of the Jones brothers, is an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League (NFL).

Chandler graduated from Syracuse University and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2012. The New England Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Patriots' roster between 2012 and 2015.

In 2014, Chandler won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots. In 2015, he was signed by his current team, the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to one Super Bowl appearance, he has been named to the First Team All-Pro twice and the Pro Bowl three times.

Speaking to the NFL about his youngest brother, Jon Jones said:

"The nerves -- all this stuff is exactly what I live for. I believe that I was born to do it. I believe my little brother was born to be a great football player.”

Jon Jones announces potential return date in 2022

In an interview with KRQE, Jon Jones stated that he is planning to square off against the winner of the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title unification bout. The fight is set to main event UFC 270 on January 22.

Speaking about his potential return to the octagon, Jon Jones said:

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week. Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Jon Jones hasn't fought in the UFC octagon in nearly two years. 'Bones' was supposed to fight current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after he moved up to the heavyweight division.

However, Jones got involved in a dispute with the UFC over pay, which led to his first appearance in the heavyweight division being delayed. Going from Jones' words, fans can expect to see him in action as early as April this year.

