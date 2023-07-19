Who is Joshua Culibao? Fighter nicknamed 'Kuya' set to face undefeated star at UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura

Joshua Culibao is an Australian mixed martial artist of Filipino descent who competes in the UFC's featherweight division. Culibao, who goes by the fight moniker 'Kuya', fights out of Igor MMA in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Culibao made his promotional debut in February 2020, losing via TKO to Jalin Turner at UFC Fight Night 168. After debut loss, 'Kuya' fought to a draw against Charles Jourdain at UFC on ESPN 16.

Since that winless run, Joshua Culibao has won his last three fights. His most recent victory came via second-round submission due to a rear-naked choke against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284.

Joshua Culibao stands at 5'10" (177 cm) and has a reach of 73 inches. He last weighed in at 146 pounds in his fight against Baghdasaryan. Culibao trains under MMA coach Igor Breakenback at Igor MMA, and has a foundational style in 'Go Ryu Jiu Jitsu'.

Culibao's only defeat and sole draw have happened inside the UFC octagon. The Filipino-Australian fighter entered the UFC with an undefeated 8-0 record. Culibao is currently 3-1-1 in the UFC and has an overall MMA record of 11-1-1.

Who is Joshua Culibao fighting at UFC Fight Night 224?

At UFC Fight Night 224, Joshua Culibao will face off against the undefeated Lerone Murphy.

Murphy, whose fight moniker is 'The Miracle', is undefeated in 13 fights, with only one of those going to draw against Zubaira Tukhugov in his promotional debut at UFC 242.

'The Miracle' is an English fighter who fights out of Manchester Top Team. Murphy has a promotional record of 4-0-1 and an overall MMA record of 12-0-1.

Lerone Murphy stands at 5'9" (175 cm) and has a reach of 73.5 inches. He last weighed in at 145.5 pounds at UFC 286 against Gabriel Santos, a bout that he won via split decision. Currently, Murphy has two knockout wins in the promotion.

'The Miracle' is primarily a striker with seven of his 12 victories coming by way of knockout. His Australian opponent Culibao, meanwhile, has five career wins by knockout and one submission victory.

Given his stats and foundational base in jiu-jitsu, it would perhaps make sense for the Australian fighter to take the Englishman to the ground. However, Lerone Murphy is riding a four-fight win streak going into the bout, and may just prove to be the toughest test of Joshua Culibao's career to date.