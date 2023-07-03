Who is Josiah Harrell? Newcomer set to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 after Sean Brady's pull-out

It has recently come to light that Josiah Harrell, an undefeated welterweight prospect, will step in as a last-minute replacement to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290. Harrell will replace the injured Sean Brady and make his UFC debut against Maddalena in the upcoming pay-per-view event on Saturday, July 8.

Following a recent victory over Mike Roberts at LFA 160, where he earned a spectacular third-round knockout, 24-year-old Josiah Harrell will enter the spotlight with less than a week's notice.

'Muscle Hamster' has compiled a perfect 7-0 record in his professional career, all of which have come by finishes. The well-rounded MMA prospect has competed both in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Josiah Harrell garnered significant attention from his previous fight, thanks to the viral moment where he slammed his opponent through the octagon cage door. Harrell's power was on full display as he launched a well-timed double-leg takedown, that sent Mike Roberts crashing through the door.

At UFC 290, he faces a daunting challenge at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena, an emerging force in the UFC welterweight division. Since his UFC debut in 2022, Maddalena has made a resounding impact with a flawless 4-0 record, all four victories achieved through first-round stoppages.

The clash between these two MMA finishing machines sets the stage for an epic encounter on the stacked UFC 290 pay-per-view card.

Josiah Harrell predicted that he would make his UFC debut before the end of the year

Confidence is crucial for young MMA fighters, often serving as the deciding factor in how their careers will advance. With his eagerly anticipated UFC debut just around the corner, Josiah Harrell exudes unwavering confidence.

Backed by his remarkable performances as a professional mixed martial artist, Harrell has established himself as a formidable contender in the realm of MMA.

Josiah Harrell's unbreakable self-assurance is further validated by the prediction he made earlier this year: that he would compete on the grand stage of the UFC by the end of 2023.

As reported by MMA Junkie, Harrell meticulously charted his pathway to the UFC, and now, his vision has materialized as he gears up face Jack Della Maddalena this weekend. Harrell stated:

"Daddy Dana knows about me. I think we’ve already been seen and the UFC does know about me. I just know they don’t want to take a risk (right now) if I’ve missed weight. That’s something that’s important. I think if we make weight, we fight, and do our thing, I hope we can get a quick turnaround and immediately get on a Contender Series or a short-notice fight or whatever. I do want to say this: by the end of December, I’m going to be making my UFC debut."

